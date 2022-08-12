Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 launched: All you need to know

Alongside the recently launched Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi announced the Redmi K50 Ultra and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4. The Redmi K50 Ultra is the first Redmi smartphone with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is a larger version of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest devices.

Redmi K50 Ultra

The Redmi K50 Ultra is the first Redmi phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The phone features a 3,725mm² vapour chamber that Xiaomi claims will help keep the phone cool even after two hours of gaming.

Redmi K50 Ultra features a 12-bit 6.67-inch AMOLED display and an ambient colour temperature sensor. The display has a resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels. This is accompanied by 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate, along with 1,920Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation).

The phone sports an in-display fingerprint scanner that can also measure the heart rate. Redmi K50 Ultra has a triple camera setup on the back with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor, 8MP super wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera has a 20MP Sony IMX596 20MP sensor.

Users have the option to choose between 8GB and 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, IR blaster and dual-band GNSS. The phone has dual stereo speakers. The device has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone is available in black, blue and silver colour.

If you plan to buy the base variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it will cost you CNY 3,000 (approx Rs 35,483). The 256GB variant costs CNY 100 more, which amounts to CNY 3,100 (approx. Rs 36,665). Those looking to buy the 12GB RAM and 256GB version will have to shell out CNY 3,400 (approx. Rs 40,214), with the 12GB and 512GB version priced at CNY 3,700 (approx. Rs 43,762).

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, which also powers last year’s Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. It sports a 12.4-inch LCD screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is HDR10 certified, supports Dolby Vision and has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

On the back of the tablet, you will find a dual camera setup that has 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor with the selfie camera featuring a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor. It is backed by a large 10,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can be fully charged in 68 minutes.

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 6GB and 128GB internal storage version can be bought for CNY 3,000 (approx. Rs 35,483) while the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant will cost you CNY 3,500 (approx. Rs 41,397). It is still unclear if the Redmi K50 Ultra and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 will be launched in India.