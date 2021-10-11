Redmi K50 Pro+ leaks reveal Snapdragon 898, 108MP camera and more

Redmi’s next K-series phone launch could be closer than we thought. Leaked specifications for the Redmi K50 Pro+ have now surfaced online and suggest that the phone could make an official appearance soon in China.

The leaks, provided by a Weibo post by ‘Panda is Bald’) suggest that the Redmi K50 Pro+ will come with a 5,000mAh battery and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. The phone could also come with a 108MP lens which could either be a periscope lens or a telescopic zoom lens.

The leak also mentions that the Redmi K50 Pro+ could feature a flexible screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which suggests it could be an AMOLED display, which wouldn’t really be surprising on the high-end phone.

Another Redmi K50 device?

The Redmi K50 Pro+ is likely the highest-end variant of the expected Redmi K50 series. The series is also expected to include the Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro. Another recent leak also suggests that Redmi is working on a new Snapdragon 870 device. This could also be one of the Redmi K50 series phones.

The leak by Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests that Redmi is making a new phone that features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 870-powered phone could also come with a 50MP primary camera and is also expected to sport stereo speakers and IP68 protection.

Note that all this information is sourced purely from leaks and Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the existence of the Redmi K50 Pro+ or any of these specifications. We will likely get more official details closer to a launch date.