scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 26, 2021
MUST READ

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specs leaked; new Redmi phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 on the way

The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and will likely be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 26, 2021 10:36:09 am
Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Redmi K50, Redmi K50 specifications, Redmi K50 launch, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, Xiaomi news, Redmi newsThe Redmi K50 Gaming series is said to debut as a successor to the Redmi K40 series and is expected to launch in April 2022 (Image Source: YouTube)

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new Redmi phone, which will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing posted an image on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which hints at the upcoming smartphone, though it did not confirm the name of the device. The only bit of information shared is that the phone will run the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor.

The Dimensity 7000 is yet to be announced and will likely be a mid-range flagship processor; sort of how the Snapdragon 870 is placed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The latter is a flagship chipset from the company and comes with a 4-nanometer design. For context, the smaller the design or size of the chipset, the more transistors it can pack, and this is also supposed to be more power-efficient. The Dimensity 9000 is apparently breaking all test benchmarks at the moment.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per a leak by Tipster Digital Chat Station which was posted on Weibo, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is speculated to come with an under-screen fingerprint sensor and could feature a hole-punch display as well. The device is expected to pack a 64MP main camera sensor.

Must Read |Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on Nov 30: Everything we know so far

The Redmi K50 Gaming series is expected to launch as the successor to the Redmi K40 series and could debut early next year. To recall, the Redmi K40 Gaming was powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor. It should be noted that the Redmi K40 series did not make its way to the Indian market and Xiaomi is expected to continue with the same strategy for the future K50 series as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 26: Latest News

Advertisement