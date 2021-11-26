Redmi K50 Gaming Edition specs leaked; new Redmi phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000 on the way

Xiaomi is said to be working on a new Redmi phone, which will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing posted an image on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which hints at the upcoming smartphone, though it did not confirm the name of the device. The only bit of information shared is that the phone will run the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor.

The Dimensity 7000 is yet to be announced and will likely be a mid-range flagship processor; sort of how the Snapdragon 870 is placed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The latter is a flagship chipset from the company and comes with a 4-nanometer design. For context, the smaller the design or size of the chipset, the more transistors it can pack, and this is also supposed to be more power-efficient. The Dimensity 9000 is apparently breaking all test benchmarks at the moment.

As per a leak by Tipster Digital Chat Station which was posted on Weibo, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is speculated to come with an under-screen fingerprint sensor and could feature a hole-punch display as well. The device is expected to pack a 64MP main camera sensor.

The Redmi K50 Gaming series is expected to launch as the successor to the Redmi K40 series and could debut early next year. To recall, the Redmi K40 Gaming was powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor. It should be noted that the Redmi K40 series did not make its way to the Indian market and Xiaomi is expected to continue with the same strategy for the future K50 series as well.