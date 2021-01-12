Redmi K40 series to launch next month, confirms Snapdragon 888 in top variant

The Redmi K40 series will feature at least one variant with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. (Image Source: Weibo)

The Redmi K30 series was one of the most popular phones by the Xiaomi sub-brand. Now the company has revealed that the K40 series is on its way and will feature some big specification bumps, including the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently confirmed the same on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Weibing also hinted at the series launching next month in home-country China. He further goes on to say that the new battery in the phones will be larger than 4,000mAh. “In 2021, Redmi will not be afraid of any opponents, and will carry out the cost performance of flagship mobile phones to the end! Real flagship, dare to KO!” said Weibing at the end of the post (Translated to English).

Note that the new Redmi K40 series could feature multiple devices, just like the Redmi K30 series. The phone Weibing is hinting at equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 888 is likely the Redmi K40 Pro (name not yet confirmed). Weibing also states that the price of the series will start at CNY 2,999 (about Rs 34,000). He also hints at “the most expensive straight screen” on the device (translated to English), hinting at a flat display on the phone.

The recent post by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing hints at the specifications of the upcoming series. (Image Source: Weibo) The recent post by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing hints at the specifications of the upcoming series. (Image Source: Weibo)

Expected specifications

The new Redmi K40 phones are expected to feature higher refresh rate screens as the 120Hz panels on the Redmi K30 was one of its most defining features. Weibing’s post also suggests that we will not be seeing a curved display on the phone. However, he does call the panel expensive, which may point at Redmi opting for an AMOLED panel instead of an LCD.

While there will be a Snapdragon 888-bearing flagship device in the K40 series, we could also see an upper-midrange Redmi K40 that will succeed the standard Redmi K30. This phone will likely compete with mid-range devices and may be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series processor or a Dimensity series chipset.