Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro have been spotted on the TENAA listing ahead of the series’ launch on February 25. As per 91Mobiles, the model numbers that have recently received China’s TENAA certification are M2012K11AC and M2012K11C. Earlier, these model numbers were also spotted on the 3C certification website.

Both phones in the Redmi K40 series will sport a 6.67-inch display and run on Android 11 out of the box with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 skin on top. These phones will be 5G-enabled and pack a 4,420 mAh battery. The listing also reveals the dimensions (63.7×76.4×7.8mm) of the phones. Both devices can measure at 7.8mm which is a lot thinner than their predecessor.

The images in the listing show that the phones will be offered in two colours — blue and silver/white. The rear camera module looks similar to Xiaomi’s flagship device Mi 11. There are two large sensors and two small sensors and an LED flash that sits outside the camera module. The primary camera is expected to be 108MP as General Manager of Redmi, Lu Weibing revealed that more phones from the company in 2021 will feature a primary sensor of more than 100MP.

No further specifications of the devices have been released in the listing.

As per leaks, Redmi K40 Pro will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which was seen on Mi 11. Previously the Redmi K series phones have come with the top-end Snapdragon processor, so the company is expected to continue this trend. However, some reports point to Redmi K40 sporting Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is based on 7nm process unlike the 5nm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Redmi K40 is expected to have a Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro may have a QHD+ display with the same refresh rate. Further, the Redmi K40 phones will come in a number RAM and storage options. The battery is expected to have support for 33W fast-charging.