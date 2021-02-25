Redmi K40 series launch today: Timing, how to watch the livestream and more

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K40 series in China today. The livestream for the event will start at 7:30 PM CST which is 5 PM IST. The event can be watched on Xiaomi’s official Chinese website. The Redmi K40 series will include Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. The event is also expected to showcase the RedmiBook Pro laptop and Redmi Max television models.

Redmi K40: What to expect

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has already revealed via Weibo that the K40 will be the company’s first device to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. As per leaks, Redmi K40 will be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor whereas the Pro variant will sport the flagship 5nm chip under the hood.

As per the certification listings, both devices will feature a 6.67-inch display. In the teasers posted by the company on Weibo, both phones will have feature E4 AMOLED display by Samsung with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with stereo speakers that come with Dolby Atmos surround sound. The smartphone will be backed by a 4,520 mAh battery. On the back, Redmi K40 will have a triple-camera setup with two large sensors. The camera module’s design looks a lot similar to the recently -released flagship, Mi 11.

Previous leaks suggest that the battery will come with 33W fast-charging support. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top. On the back, the vanilla version is expected to feature a 64MP camera whereas the Pro variant will have a 108MP camera.

Redmi K40: Expected price

The company has also confirmed the starting price of the Redmi K40 series at CNY 2,999 which translates to Rs 33,646 approximately. The starting price of the new series is the same as last year’s Redmi K30 Pro.