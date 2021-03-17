Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro to launch as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India, claims new leak

While Xiaomi is yet to launch its flagship Mi 11 in India, a leaked internal code suggests that recently launched Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will be introduced as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in the country. The internal code was spotted by XDA Developers member and tipster Kacper Skrzypek who posted on Twitter.

Earlier it was reported that Redmi K40 will be launched as Poco F3. The highlight of the internal code reveals a device with model number M2012K11AI codenamed as “aliothin”. The suffix “in” used in the codename suggests that the phone will be launched in India. Similarly, the Redmi K40 Pro will be rebranded as Mi 11X Pro in India. The code also mentions a third device with the codename “haydn_pro_global” which will be a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Pro+. It is likely to be called Mi 11i and will not be launched in India.

Xiaomi introducing rebranded phones in India is not a new thing. Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone maker launched Mi 10i, which is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Xiaomi has not announced any of these phones yet in India or globally.

The Redmi K40 series was launched in China last month. The Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ start at Rs 22,300 (approximately), Rs 31,200 and Rs 41,300 respectively. All three devices sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED E4 TrueTone display developed by Samsung. It has Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has HDR 10+ and peak brightness reaches 1,300 nits.

One more proff that #RedmiK40ProPlus is indeed Mi 11i for Global and Mi 11X Pro for India. pic.twitter.com/6k3Wg7dyVU — Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) March 15, 2021

While the Redmi K40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the Pro variants come equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. On the back, Redmi K40 has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera whereas the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ come with 64MP Sony IMX686 and 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensors respectively.

All three phones come with 20MP front snapper. They sport a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging sport and run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top.