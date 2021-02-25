Redmi K40 5G series launched: Price, full specifications, and more

The Redmi K40 series has been launched in China. The latest flagship phones from the brand pack a Snapdragon 800 series processor. Redmi is also asserting that the device features the world’s smallest selfie camera cutout. It offers an AMOLED 120Hz screen, quad rear camera setup, dual stereo speakers and more.

The price of the Redmi K40 starts from CNY 1999, which is around Rs 22,460 in India. As of now, there is no information on whether the device will also be launched in India. It will be seen competing against the Realme X60 5, iPhone 12, and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+. Read on to know more about the newly launched Redmi K40.

Redmi K40 series: Specifications, features

The standard version packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED E4 TrueTone display, which is developed by Samsung. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution and supports 120Hz refresh rate as well HDR 10+. It has 1,300nits of peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The latest Redmi K40 ships with Android 11 out of the box. It features a punch-hole display design and the notch is the size of a sesame seed, which is 2mm in size.

The standard version is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is based on 7nm process. The Pro version of the Redmi K40 packs a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is a 5nm flagship 5G chip. The Redmi K40 comes with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The device supports Wi-Fi 6, and will be available with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The Redmi K40 will be sold in three colour variants, including Bright Black, Dreamland, Sunny Snow.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP AI primary camera. It is accompanied by a 5MP camera and an 8MP sensor. Both the smartphones pack a 4,520mAh battery under the hood. Redmi ships the device with a 33W fast charger, which will take 50 minutes to fully top up the Redmi K40, as per the company.

Redmi K40: Price

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Redmi K40 is priced at CNY 1999 (around Rs 22,460). The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version comes with a price tag of CNY 2199, which is approximately Rs 24,710. There is also an 8GB RAM + 256Gb storage configuration, which is priced at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 28,090). The price of the Redmi K40 Pro is yet to be revealed.