Redmi K40 official launch on February 25: Expected specifications and price

Redmi K40 is all set to launch in China on February 25. Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed this news via his official Weibo account. The smartphone is a successor to the Redmi K30 5G, which made its debut in December 2019. Redmi K40 could come with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,000). If the device launches for less than Rs 35,000, then this will be the most affordable phone with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Several leaks have already revealed the possible specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi K40. It will likely arrive with a flagship chipset, massive battery, a quad rear camera setup and 5G support.

Redmi K40 specifications (expected)

The upcoming Redmi K40 smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Some of the reports suggest that the device will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will be seen powering all the flagship phones in 2021. It will be backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, as per leaks. Redmi will likely launch the device in other variants too.

The Redmi K40 is expected to ship with the latest Android 11 OS out of the box. It will likely run MIUI 12.5. The smartphone is also tipped to feature 33W fast charging support. At the back of the phone, there could be a quad camera setup. It is said to include a 108MP primary camera.

The teasers suggest that the handset will arrive with a punch-hole display design instead of a pop-up camera mechanism. Weibing has claimed that the Redmi K40 will have the smallest punch-hole cutout.

The Redmi K40 is likely to feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will likely be 5G-ready given both the MediaTek and Qualcomm chipset include support for this feature.

The K40’s display will stick with a full HD+ or 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and it could sport an AMOLED panel. The company has already confirmed that it won’t have a 3D curved design similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11. It is expected to feature more than a 4,000mAh battery.