Redmi K40 Gaming Edition to get retractable mechanical shoulder buttons

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming edition is one of the most awaited phones for enthusiast gamers who are looking to purchase a gaming-oriented device on a budget. The first Redmi dedicated gaming phone was expected to come with some implementation of shoulder trigger buttons, a gaming phone staple found in devices like the Asus ROG Phone series.

Now a new video shared by Xiaomi on Weibo confirms the presence of shoulder buttons on the device. However, the new shoulder buttons will not be capacitive triggers like the ROG phones, but full-fledged tactile keys that can be retracted back into the body via two slider switches, one for each button.

Check out the video below.

The video shows that the buttons are tactile enough to produce a distinct ‘click’ sound every time they are pressed. This should offer gamers a better, more immersive experience compared to capacitive triggers or the default on-screen keyboard buttons.

However, note that the buttons may not be capable with every game you play. For a game to be compatible with shoulder triggers, shoulder buttons or even third-party clip-on triggers, the title should support re-mappable controls. This is possible on many popular games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

Xiaomi also claims in its post that the shoulder buttons are extremely durable and can click up to 1.5 million times without any issues. Looking closely at the video also reveals what looks like a metal frame for the phone, coupled with the metallic keys. The back panel of the phone seems to be made of glass.

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: What we know so far

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was recently confirmed to be powered by the new 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The 6nm chip with one Cortex A78 core running at 3GHz, three more at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz should provide the phone with enough power to run high-end games with ease.

The phone is also expected to come with a 120Hz display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is expected to launch in China on April 27. However, no details on Indian or global availability have been revealed by the brand yet.