Redmi K40 Gaming Edition launched in China; Check features, specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China, which is the latest entry in the Redmi K40 series. The smartphone brings many new features that include retractable shoulder buttons, three mics, Dolby Atmos support, and audio tuned by JBL. The smartphone packs a large battery like other gaming phones but is only 8.3mm thick. The phone also comes with IP53 dust and water resistance.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition smartphone comes with a punch-hole display design and features customizable RGB light to the rear camera module. The device comes with retractable shoulder buttons on the frame, features a lightning bolt-shaped LED flash, and comes with a new speaker grille design. The smartphone is 8.3mm thick. The bezels on three of the sides measure 1.8mm while the chin is 2.7mm thick.

Specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch flexible OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a three-finger 480Hz touch sampling rate, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

The Redmi smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SOC. The 6nm chipset also has a GPU whose drivers can be independently upgraded as we have seen with some Qualcomm chipsets. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition comes with a triple camera setup on the back. This includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.65 lens, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. There is a 16MP front camera for all your selfie needs housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout. The smartphone is said to be the first in the industry to feature an ultra-low dispersion optical glass lens.

The smartphone comes with JBL tuned stereo speakers also supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, a 3-mic design (top, side, and bottom), and an x-axis linear motor. It has Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS (including NavIC), and support for AAC, LDAC, and LHDC codecs.

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition is powered by a 5065mAh battery and comes with support for 67W fast wired charging. The phone also supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0. Redmi K40 Gaming Edition features vapour chamber LiquidCool technology with white graphene to keep the smartphone cool while gaming.

The device comes with a Game Mode that can be turned on to customize the gaming experience. The phone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.



Pricing

The Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition has launched in China in multiple variants. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 that roughly translates to around Rs 23,000, 8GB + 128GB variant which is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,300), 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,600), 12GB + 128GB priced at CNY 2,399, and the 12GB + 256GB model priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

The phone comes in three colour options that include; Black, Silver, and White. There is also a Bruce Lee Special Edition which is only available in a 12GB + 256GB configuration and costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300). There is no confirmation on when the smartphone will launch in India.