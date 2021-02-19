Redmi K40 to sport Snapdragon 888 processor, triple cameras

Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the Redmi K40 series will officially launch in China on February 25. Now, the executive has posted an image on Weibo, which shows there will be a triple rear camera on the upcoming Redmi phone.

The Redmi K40 will include two large camera sensors and one small sensor at the back. There also seems to be laser autofocus and a flash, housed in a vertically aligned camera module. The teaser image also noted that the launch event, which will kick off on February 25, will start at 7:30PM in China (5:00PM in India).

In a separate post, he has revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This will be the first Redmi phone to offer Qualcomm’s latest flagship 800 series chip. The same chipset is also powering the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Realme is also expected to launch its upcoming GT 5G phone with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Redmi K40 will debut as the successor to the K30, which was launched back in December 2019. The company is expected to launch two smartphones, including Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. There is no official confirmation on this yet. But, Redmi’s executive is naming the event as a “dual flagship” launch, suggesting that there is also a Pro version, which will launch alongside the standard model.

Redmi K40 expected specifications

The Redmi K40 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display. It will likely offer an AMOLED panel, which will support 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is being rumoured that the Pro version will have a Snapdragon 888 processor and the standard version will feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As for the optics, the rear camera setup of the Redmi K40 might include a 64MP primary camera. The Pro is said to sport a massive 108MP camera.

Redmi K40 could feature a 4,500mAh with support for 33W fast charging. It is also expected to offer support for dual stereo-speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The brand will ship the device with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. It could be available with up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.