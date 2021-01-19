scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Must Read

Redmi K40’s battery life, screen resolution revealed ahead of launch

The battery capacity of the Redmi K40 has also been kept under the wraps so far despite the sneak peek but with this usage, it can go on for 35.5 hours.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 2:16:26 pm
The Redmi K40 series will feature at least one variant with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. (Image Source: Weibo)

The Redmi K40 series is set for launch next month, the brand’s General Manager Lu Weibing has already announced. Now he has given a sneak peek into the Redmi K40 battery backup. As per a screenshot posted, Redmi K40 will last for over a day with a single charge. The screenshot he shared on Monday on Weibo showed that the phone had 64 per cent battery remaining after 10.5 hours of usage. This clearly indicates that the phone will be able to last almost one and a half days on average usage.

In addition to the battery capabilities, Redmi K40 series is expected to sport Qualcomm’s flagship processor Snapdragon 888. The screenshot also suggests that the phone has a Full HD+ display with 20:9 ratio and will come with a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

However, the battery screenshot does not suggest the kind of apps that were run on the smartphone for 10.5 hours. The battery capacity has also been kept under wraps so far.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Earlier in 2021, as per a post on Weibo by Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas said that there could be more than one phone in the series. Also, Weibing announced that the starting price of the Redmi K40 series will be CNY 2,999 (Rs 33,847).

The phone is yet to be announced in India. Redmi may or may not launch it has a rebranded version in the country. If launched, it can be one of the cheapest smartphones sporting the flagship Qualcomm processor in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Vivo Y12s, vivo phone, Belkin wireless earbuds, Belkin Soundform Freedom TWS Earbuds, Belkin Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand, belkin wireless stand, itel Vision 1 Pro, Thomson Path Android TVs, Mivi Collar 2, wireless earphones, wireless earbuds, Thomson tv, Android TV
Tech launches of the week: Vivo Y12s, Thomson Android TV, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement