Redmi K40’s battery life, screen resolution revealed ahead of launch

The Redmi K40 series will feature at least one variant with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. (Image Source: Weibo)

The Redmi K40 series is set for launch next month, the brand’s General Manager Lu Weibing has already announced. Now he has given a sneak peek into the Redmi K40 battery backup. As per a screenshot posted, Redmi K40 will last for over a day with a single charge. The screenshot he shared on Monday on Weibo showed that the phone had 64 per cent battery remaining after 10.5 hours of usage. This clearly indicates that the phone will be able to last almost one and a half days on average usage.

In addition to the battery capabilities, Redmi K40 series is expected to sport Qualcomm’s flagship processor Snapdragon 888. The screenshot also suggests that the phone has a Full HD+ display with 20:9 ratio and will come with a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

However, the battery screenshot does not suggest the kind of apps that were run on the smartphone for 10.5 hours. The battery capacity has also been kept under wraps so far.

Earlier in 2021, as per a post on Weibo by Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas said that there could be more than one phone in the series. Also, Weibing announced that the starting price of the Redmi K40 series will be CNY 2,999 (Rs 33,847).

The phone is yet to be announced in India. Redmi may or may not launch it has a rebranded version in the country. If launched, it can be one of the cheapest smartphones sporting the flagship Qualcomm processor in India.