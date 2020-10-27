Redmi K30S launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price, full specifications and more

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition has been launched in China. The key highlights of the phone are a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6.7-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and more. This is basically the Mi 10T smartphone, which was recently launched in India. The Mi 10T is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 35,999.

It will be sold in two colors, including Interstellar Black and Moonlight Silver. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Redmi K30S comes with a price label of Yuan 2,599, which is approximately Rs 28,610 in India. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is priced at Yuan 2,799 (around Rs 30,810).

Redmi K30S specifications, features

The newly launched Redmi K30S is equipped with a 6.67-inch LCD display. The screen supports 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 650 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution. The device runs MIUI 12, which is based on Android 10. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is accompanied by up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the cameras, one will find a triple rear camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For capturing selfies, you get a 20-megapixel camera sensor, which is housed in the hole-punch cut out.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security purposes, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi has added a 5,000mAh battery inside the smartphone. It comes with support for 33W fast charging.

