Redmi K30 Ultra launched: 10 key features of the mid-range 5G phone

Redmi K30 Ultra launched with premium features (Image: Xiaomi)

To mark the 10th anniversary, Xiaomi launched Redmi K30 Ultra alongside the Mi 10 Ultra. This is the third phone under the K30 series. For the smartphone, Xiaomi goes for MediaTek chipset to bring flagship level performance at an affordable price tag. The Redmi K30 series now includes three devices – K30, K30 Pro and now the new K30 Ultra.

The Redmi K30 Ultra is currently launched only in China. For now, there are no reports on when and whether the phone will arrive in the international market or just be limited to the home market. We previously discussed everything that the new Mi 10 Ultra offers to consumers. Now, let’s talk about the all-new Redmi K30 Ultra.

Redmi K30 Ultra: 10 things to note

* As already noted, the Redmi K30 Ultra is powered by a MediaTek processor. It comes with a Dimensity 1000+ chipset. This means that the smartphone comes with 5G support to consumers despite the affordable price tag. The 7nm process comes with the latest high-performance ARM Cortex-A77 and Mali-G77 cores. It has been given an AnTuTu score of over 530,000.

* The smartphone runs on dual Hyper Engine 2.0 and Game Turbo optimization engines. Xiaomi claims that the “Redmi K30 Ultra is a perfect fit for most games” and ensures “rapid, responsive and frictionless gaming experience.”

* The Redmi K30 Ultra comes in four RAM and storage variants including – 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage.

* The smartphone comes with quad rear camera setup and a single pop-up front camera. On the back panel, the Redmi K30 Ultra includes a 64MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor with 119-degree FOV, 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

* For selfies, the smartphone includes a 20MP pop-up camera. It comes with features such as support for 120fps front slow motion, multi-color notification light and drop protection.

* The Redmi K30 Ultra comes in three colour options – Moonlight White, Midnight Black, Mint Green.

Also Read | Here’s everything you need to know about Mi 10 Ultra

* The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with screen resolution of 2400×1080, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and brightness of 800nit.

* The Redmi phone includes a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The good news is that the fast charger comes bundled with the phone in the box. The K30 Ultra includes USB Type C support.

* The smartphone includes other features such as dual stereo speakers, linear vibration motor, NFC support, IR blaster, and 3-mic audio zoom feature. The phone also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor.

* As far as the availability is concerned, consumers will be able to buy the Redmi K30 Ultra on August 14th through all official Xiaomi channels in Mainland China.

Redmi K30 Ultra price

The Redmi K30 Ultra has been launched in four variants. The base model has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a price of RMB 1,999. Other variants 8GB/ 128GB, 8GB/ 256GB and 8GB/ 512GB are priced at RMB 2,199, RMB 2,499 and RMB 2,699 respectively. For now, there are no details on whether the Redmi phone will be launched in India or not. The company is yet to bring the Redmi K30 and K30 Pro to the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.