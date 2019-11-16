Redmi K30 series with 5G support to launch in 2020

Xiaomi was earlier rumoured to launch its Redmi K30 series of smartphones by the end of 2019. However, Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing in a Weibo post has stated that the company will not be launching the Redmi K30 series in 2019, instead, it will be launched in 2020. He did not provide us with an exact timeline of the launch.

In the Weibo post, Weibing shared China Mobile’s evaluation of 4G hotspot tests with three Xiaomi phones on it, the Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8. At the end of his post, he stated in Chinese, which we have translated via Google Translate, “In 2020, Redmi is a 5G pioneer. See you at K30!”

Apart from the fact that the Redmi K30 series will be launched in 2020, this also confirms that the next gen Redmi K series smartphone will support the 5G network.

In the post, Weibing also stated that Xiaomi needs to overcome a series of technical difficulties in the early 5G era to provide consumers with the best quality 5G terminal. He said, that Redmi will provide the consumers with high quality devices and wouldn’t want to launch anything unless all the glitches are ironed out. This seems to be the reason for the delay of the Redmi K30 series.

According to an earlier teaser image posted by Xiaomi, the Redmi K30 series will feature a hole-punch display, similar to the one we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphone.

Even though Weibing stated that the device will have 5G support, it is also being said that the series will also have a 4G variant.