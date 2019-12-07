Redmi K30, Realme XT 730G, and Vivo V17: Smartphones launching in December

Redmi K30 is launching on December 10. Redmi K30 is launching on December 10.

2019 has been an extremely busy year for almost all smartphone manufacturers around the world. This year has seen some of the major smartphone launches like iPhone 11 series, OnePlus 7 and 7T series, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 and many more. Although the year is about to come to an end, it appears that the smartphone industry doesn’t want to rest anytime soon. It looks like the last month of 2019 will also be equally busy with several launches happening from various brands.

December 2019 started with HMD Global launching the successor to the Nokia 2.2 called the Nokia 2.3. The new affordable Nokia phone launched on December 6 with a starting price of 109 euros, which comes around Rs 8,300 approximately. HMD is yet to reveal the India launch details of the Nokia 2.3, however, it is expected that the phone will launch in India this month itself.

Nokia 2.3

The Nokia 2.3 is an upgraded version of the predecessor in almost all aspects. The phone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and 3D nano-textured cover and an aluminium chassis. The phone also includes a dedicated key for Google Assistant on the side.

The Nokia 2.3 includes a waterdrop notch on the front that includes a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. The phone also supports face unlock support. On the rear panel, the Nokia 2.3 includes two cameras that consist of a 13MP+2MP combination. There’s an LED flash as well.

The Nokia phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Nokia 2.3 comes with an expandable storage of up to 512GB via a microSD slot. It includes a 4000 mAh battery with micro-USB port support. HMD claims that the phone lasts up to two days in a single charge.

Redmi K30

The Redmi K30 is all set to launch on December 10 in China. Xiaomi is yet to reveal details about the India launch of the Redmi K30. Some rumours suggest that the Redmi K30 may launch in India in the first half of 2020. The Redmi K30 will be an affordable 5G phone powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. Earlier this week Redmi GM officially confirmed that the Redmi K30 will launch in two versions: 4G and 5G. It is likely that the 4G model of the phone may arrive in India next year considering the country is still not 5G ready.

The Redmi K30 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, 120hz refresh rate. Compared to the predecessor the Redmi K30 will sport upgraded camera specs. On the back, the phone is said to include a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor, 8MP secondary camera, 5MP camera, and 2MP camera. The rear camera model will be a circular pattern. Previously leaked renders revealed that on the front the Redmi K30 will sport dual punch-hole camera setup.

Recently, the Redmi K30 was certificated by TENAA. The certification listing revealed that the phone will come in three RAM models: 6GB, 8GB and 256B and standard storage option: 128GB. The listing further revealed that the Redmi K30 will come with a 4,400mAh battery. The phone is said to run on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Realme XT 730G

The Realme XT 730G will launch in India on December 17. The company unveiled the original Realme XT in September in India. The upcoming Realme XT 730G builds upon the original one and comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 730G. It is clear that with the Realme XT 730G the company wants to compete with Redmi K20 that is powered by Snapdragon 730 chipset.

Besides the difference in hardware, all other departments of the new version of the Realme XT are said to be the same as the original one. The Realme XT comes with a quad rear camera setup including 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth camera. For clicking selfies there’s a 16MP camera on the front inside the waterdrop notch.

The original Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone includes a 4000 mAh battery along with ColourOS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 is launching in India on December 9 and will be available on Amazon.in. The V17 will be a toned-down version of the V17 Pro that launched officially in India in September.Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed almost everything about the Vivo V17 phone. Some of the key highlights of the Vivo V17 will be the 48MP main rear camera, punch-hole display, all-screen display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP camera, 2MP camera and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Vivo V17 is said to include a 32MP selfie camera similar to the Pro version.

Other specs of the Vivo V17 are expected to be: a 6.44-inch full-HD+ OLED screen, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, USB Type C port, and more.

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro

Vivo has confirmed to launch the Vivo X30 series on December 16 in China. The Vivo X30 series will come in two variants: X30 and X30 Pro. Both models are said to come with support for SA and NSA 5G modes.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro will be the first ones to be powered by the new Exynos 980 chipset from Samsung. The Exynos 980 is the world’s first processor with an integrated 5G modem.

Vivo has already confirmed some specs of the Vivo X30 series. The phones will come with quad rear camera setup including a periscope lens and 60x superzoom support that will sit on the top-left corner. On the front, the Vivo X30 series will include a punch-hole display with a cut-out on the top right corner. The phone is expected to come with 33W fast charging support. For now, there are no details about the India launch of the Vivo X30 series.

Samsung A51, M60?

Alongside the aforementioned smartphones, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M60 this month. Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy A51 will launch on December 12. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the launch details of these Samsung phones.

