Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro will use Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor

Redmi K30 Pro is all set to launch next week, on March 3. Ahead of the official announcement Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed one of the most important specifications of the upcoming Redmi phone. He took to the Chinese microblogging site, Weibo, to reveal that Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Well, this was pretty much expected given the predecessor Redmi K20 Pro also comes with Qualcomm’s last year’s flagship SoC, Snapdragon 855.

The Redmi K30 Pro will launch in China first and could arrive in India and other markets later this year. The company hasn’t official confirmed the India launch of the Redmi K30 Pro. But whenever the smartphone makes it to the country given the specification — SD 865 — the phone will likely compete with the newly launched Realme X50 Pro and iQOO 3. Both the Realme and iQOO phones are also powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

Redmi K30 Pro willcome with full screen display, company confirms

The first official teaser of the Redmi K30 Pro confirmed a notch-less design. This could mean that the phone might include Redmi K20 Pro like pop-up camera. The teaser also confirmed that the Redmi phone will be available in 5G variant. However, there is no information on whether Redmi will bring a 4G version of the K30 Pro as well mostly dedicated to markets like India where the spectrum isn’t ready for 5G network as of yet.

Redmi K30 Pro leaked specifications

Ahead of the launch the Redmi K30 Pro has been subjected to several leaks. Earlier this month a Weibo user revealed the battery and camera details of the phone. The leak suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro will pack four cameras at the back wherein primary will be a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor similar to the Redmi K30. The K30 launched in China in December and it includes a 64MP Sony IMX686, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro and depth sensor.

If the leak turns out to be true the Redmi K30 Pro will be a big update over the Redmi K20 Pro in the camera department. The Redmi K20 Pro includes three camera at the back including 48MP primary sensor paired with 13MP + 8MP sensors.

The same leak also suggested that the Redmi K30 Pro will come packed with a big 4700mAh battery bundled with 33W fast charging support. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 4000mAh battery paired with 27W Super fast charging support.

