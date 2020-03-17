Redmi K30 Pro launch on March 24, here’s what we know so far

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing in a Weibo post has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing in a Weibo post has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi in a post on Weibo has confirmed that it will be launching its Redmi K30 Pro flagship smartphone on March 24 in China. To recall, the company in an earlier teaser had stated that the Redmi K30 Pro with 5G support will launch on March 3. However, it missed that date, which might have been due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a separate teaser image posted on Weibo by the Redmi official account, we can see the cut-out for a pop-up selfie camera. Hinting that the device will feature a pop-up selfie camera instead of a hole-punch display like the Redmi K30, which was launched back in December.

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing in a Weibo post has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is not known when the device will launch in the Indian market, but when it does, it will be the direct competitor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

An image of the back panel of the device has been posted on Redmi’s Weibo page, giving us a glimpse of the pop-up selfie camera module cut-out, 3.5mm headphone jack and the IR blaster.

The company has not revealed the Indian launch date of the device. But we can assume that when it comes to India, it might be rebranded and be launched as a Poco device rather than the Redmi K30 Pro. In a similar fashion to the Redmi K30, which was launched as the Poco X2 in India.

According to earlier reports, the device will be backed by a 4,700 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support, along with a 64MP quad rear camera system.

Apart from this, Xiaomi might also decide to launch its Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, which will have zooming capabilities of up to 50x. Weibing earlier this month states that he has started using a new Redmi smartphone which will be launching soon. The device details of the post, show that the device is the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

