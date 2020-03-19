Redmi K30 Pro launch on March 24: Everything we know about it

It is not known when Xiaomi decides to launch the Redmi K30 Pro in the Indian market, but when it does, it will be a direct competitor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. (Image: Weibo) It is not known when Xiaomi decides to launch the Redmi K30 Pro in the Indian market, but when it does, it will be a direct competitor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. (Image: Weibo)

Redmi K30 launched last year December in China and in India it was rebranded as the Poco X2. After the Redmi K30, it is now time for the K30 Pro to launch. Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching its Redmi K30 Pro smartphone in China on March 24. The device has been confirmed to come with flagship grade specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, a full-screen display and more. Today we will be listing down everything we know about the smartphone.

Redmi K30 Pro: India launch, expected price

It is not known when Xiaomi decides to launch the Redmi K30 Pro in the Indian market, but when it does, it will be a direct competitor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G. According to a recent report by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Redmi K30 Pro will be priced between Yuan 3,000 (approximately Rs 31,500) to Yuan 3,500 (approximately Rs 37,000).

Redmi K30 Pro: Colour options

Xiaomi in a recent post on Weibo put up a few teaser posters showing all colour options for the Redmi K30 Pro. According to the teaser, the device will come in white, green, and purple colour options.

Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi K30 Pro will feature a 60Hz refresh rate OLED display. This is considerably lower than the 120Hz refresh rate display that we got to see in the Redmi K30. This will be the biggest disappointment for everyone, considering that this version will sport the ‘Pro’ badging, with a lower spec than the normal variant. But there’s a chance the company will go with the 120Hz refresh rate, and might not have chosen to reveal this for now.

It is also expected to feature one of the company’s largest vapour chamber (VC) to help disseminate a large amount of heat, thus helping in the performance. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing in a post mentioned that the device will also come with a linear motor along with a driver chip, which will enable a list of vibration waveforms.

Earlier reports have pointed that the device will come with a 64MP quad rear camera setup on the back, a 4,700mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging. Earlier reports have pointed that the device will come with a 64MP quad rear camera setup on the back, a 4,700mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging.

It is also being said that the device will come with an audio decoder, which will provide consumers with a multi-dimensional reminder effect.

In an image teaser via the official Redmi Weibo account, we were able to see a cut-out for a pop-up selfie camera. Apart from that, the device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. Earlier reports have pointed that the device will come with a 64MP quad rear camera setup on the back, a 4,700mAh battery with support for the company’s own 33W fast charging.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

In a Weibo post, Lu Weibing also confirmed the existence of a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, which is expected to launch alongside the vanilla Redmi K30 Pro. Xiaomi has not confirmed the existence of this model. However, Weibing in a Weibo post, stated that he had started using a new smartphone. Seeing the device details of the post, it could be seen that the device was the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition. It is being said that the device will offer a 50x zoom support.

