Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro to be rebranded Poco F2 in India?

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi K30 Pro in China. Given the younger sibling Redmi K30 was launched as rebranded Poco X2 in India last month it was speculated that the K30 Pro could also be redesigned into a Poco phone for India. Some concrete details are now being reported on the same.

Folks at XDA Developers in the latest report suggest that the Redmi K30 Pro will be Poco phone in India. In fact, they have stated that it could turn out to be a long time awaited Poco F2. No confirmation from Redmi or Poco yet.

An XDA developer user named kacskrz while digging the code for the Mi Camera app of MIUI 11 beta version found traces of the Redmi K30 Pro and Poco attached together. According to kacskrz the new MIUI Camera app has a new method called Bi, which returns true if b.kb and Build.IS_INTERNATIONAL_BUILD return true. And when b.kb return true, it consists of the model name lmi and lmiin, both of which are codenames for the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro, respectively.

The new Bi method is also called to get the watermark that will attach to the photo. According to XDA Developers, it pulls the hexadecimal value: 0x7F1000FF. This is the value that corresponds to the constant named device_poco_watermark_default_text. This code adds the watermark, ‘Shot on POCO Phone’ to the photos.

The company has not shared any details regarding the Redmi K30 Pro international launch as of now. But, it is being reported that the new Redmi K30 Pro will be rebranded and sold as the Poco F2 in India. We will have to wait and see what Xiaomi ends up doing with this.

Redmi K30 Pro price

The Redmi K30 Pro comes in three variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 2,999 yuan (approximately Rs 32,266), 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant at 3,399 yuan (approximately Rs 36,560). And lastly, 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at 3,699 yuan (approximately Rs 39,770).

Redmi K30 Pro specifications

The K30 Pro is a much upgraded version of the Redmi K30. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 on top. The phone is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging which is there inside the box.

The Redmi K30 Pro includes a quad-camera setup on the back and single sensor on the front. It consists of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies the phone sports a 20MP motorised pop-up selfie camera just like its predecessor the Redmi K20 Pro that launched in India last year.

