Redmi K30 5G first look: To sport punch-hole display, dual front cameras

It’s been only three months since the launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India and Xiaomi has already started to share teasers for the next-gen K-series smartphone– Redmi K30. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared the first look of the Redmi K30 on Weibo while confirming that it will be the first Redmi smartphone to support 5G.

The Weibo teasers reveal a portion of the Redmi K30 suggesting that it will not come with a pop-up camera mechanism like its predecessor but instead it will have a punch-hole screen.

The device is shown to have dual-front cameras placed in the top right corner of the screen in a pill shape. The placement and shape of the punch-hole on Redmi K30 looks similar to the one we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+. However, the Redmi K30 doesn’t have a curved display like the Galaxy S10 series.

The punch-hole screen will be a first for Redmi just like the 5G support. Weibing revealed that the Redmi K30 will come with support for 5G standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6Hz networks. Multiple Chinese publications have reported that Weibing also shared the first look and news about Redmi K30 during the launch presentation of Redmi 8 in China. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun also reiterated the information.

Xiaomi did not reveal any other detail about the Redmi K30 but since the Redmi K20 features the Snapdragon 730 chipset, we can expect the phone to sport a next-gen Snapdragon 700-series Qualcomm processor with 5G support. Also, there are two more bits of information that support this possibility.

It has been reported that Qualcomm will unveil its fifth-gen chipset range across Snapdragon 800, 700, and 600 series in 2020. Also, Qualcomm will reportedly bring 5G chips to power mid-range device in 2020, so there’s a pretty good chance that Redmi K30 will be powered by a new Snapdragon 700-series processor.