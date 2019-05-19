Redmi K20 to sport OLED display, triple rear cameras: Report

Xiaomi has been taking potshots at the OnePlus 7 Pro dubbing its Snapdragon 855 powered flagship Redmi K20 the “Flagship Killer 2.0”. Xiaomi co-founder Lin Bin shared AnTuTu benchmarks of the device, which is even greater than the likes of Apple iPhone XS at 4,58,754. Now, a user Abdirazzakk on Weibo has shared an alleged specs sheet of the Redmi K20.

Advertising

The specs sheet reveals the smartphone to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48MP triple rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery. The same set of specifications have been spotted earlier on the leaked protective screen cover of Redmi K20 Pro.

According to the specs sheet, the Redmi K20 features 6.39-inch OLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 7nm based Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

The phone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup on the back carrying a primary 48MP camera with 0.8 micron pixel size and f/1.7 aperture. The sensor is capable of taking 12MP shots via pixel binning with 1.6 micron pixel size. The secondary camera on the device is a 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and the third camera on the rear camera setup is an 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Advertising

As per the leaked spec sheet, the front camera on the device is a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Other specifications include a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The phone is expected to sport a popup camera module and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Also read | Smartphones to launch next week: Redmi Note 7S, Honor 20 Pro and Oppo K3

The sheet reveals LPDDR4X RAM but does not mention the RAM capacity. The sheet also tips UFS 2.1 storage standard but does not mention the internal storage capacity.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal recently revealed that Redmi Flagship phone will have two variants and their names will be Redmi K20 and K20 Pro. He also revealed the storage models of the two phones as 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB for the K20 and 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB for the K20 Pro.