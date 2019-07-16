Redmi K20 series India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will be launching the Redmi K20 series which comprises of the K20 and K20 Pro in India at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 17 at 12:00 pm. The upcoming flagship smartphones from Redmi were launched in the China market in May and it will be making its way to India tomorrow.

The most anticipated Redmi K20 Pro will be squaring up against the likes of OnePlus 7 series, Asus 6Z and other flagship smartphones having the Snapdragon 855 processor. The company will be announcing the price and availability of the smartphone at the event, which will also get live-streamed on Xiaomi India’s website.

Redmi K20-series launch: Timings of the live-stream, how to watch

The Redmi K20 series launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s own website https://in.event.mi.com/in/believe-the-hype/ at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 17. Apart from the official website, the company will also live-stream the launch even through its YouTube and other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can visit indianexpress.com to catch the live updates of the event.

The Redmi K20 series smartphones will be sold exclusively on Flipkart when the devices go on sale as the e-commerce giant has already made a dedicated page for the smartphones.

Redmi K20-series launch: Expected price in India

Being a budget-friendly brand the price of the upcoming Redmi K20-series smartphones are expected to be competitively priced. The company will be announcing the India prices during the launch tomorrow. In China, the Redmi K20 Pro has a price tag of Yuan 2499 (around Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The phone is priced Yuan 2599 (around Rs 26,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, Yuan 2799 (around Rs 28,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The most expensive storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Yuan 2999 (around Rs 30,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version.

Coming to the Redmi K20, it comes at a starting price of Yuan 1,999 (around Rs 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option costs Yuan 2099 (around Rs 21,000). The 8GB RAM/256GB storage costs Yuan 2,599 (around Rs 26,000).

Redmi K20-series launch: Specifications of K20, K20 Pro

Both the smartphones in the Redmi K20 series come with a 6.39-inch display, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear camera setup comprising of 48MP+8MP+13MP, 4,000mAh battery, and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

While the Redmi K20 Pro variant is a flagship device and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the Redmi K20 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. The K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging whereas the K20 supports 18W fast charging.