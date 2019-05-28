Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro with triple cameras launched: All the specifications, prices

Xiaomi has introduced its Redmi-branded K20 and K20 Pro smartphones at an event in China. It also launched a new RedmiBook 14-inch laptop along with confirming the price for its budget friendly Redmi 7A phone. Of course, the focus was on the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 phones, which offer flagship like specifications are mid-range prices. Based on the presentation, it is clear Redmi is targeting brands like OnePlus, Huawei, Honor, Vivo and Oppo with its latest Pro smartphone. This is also the first time, Redmi is entering the ‘affordable’ flagship space.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro come with some similarities as well. Both phones have a pop-up selfie camera with 20MP resolution, they have an edge-to-edge display with no notch and ultra-thin bezels at the top and bottom and they sport a 4000 mAh battery. Both phones have a 3D gradient finish design and an in-display fingerprint scanner. More so, Redmi has retained the triple camera on both devices. Here’s a look at the prices, specifications of the new Redmi K20 series.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Prices, sale date

Redmi K20 starts at Yuan 1999 which is Rs 20,154 on conversion for today’s rates and this one has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Yuan 2099, which is around Rs 21,100 plus. The Redmi K20 will go on sale from June 6 at 10.00 am in China, and will be sold via Xiaomi’s own website. Pre-bookings for the phone are open today.

When will Redmi K20 come to India? Xiaomi India is yet to issue a statement on this, though it has been running teasers and YouTube ads for the phones in India as well.

Redmi K20 Pro has a price of Yuan 2499 which is Rs 25,196 on conversion of the base 6GB RAM and 64GB version. The 6GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Yuan 2599, which is Rs 26,203 on conversion. The 8GB RAM and 128GB version costs Yuan 2799, which comes to Rs 28,220. The most expensive variant is the 8GB RAM and 256GB version which will cost Yuan 2999 or Rs 30,236 on conversion.

The Redmi K20 Pro is going on sale on June 1 in China. Pre-bookings open today at 6 pm China time. Xiaomi has not confirmed when the Redmi K20 Pro will come to India either.

Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications

Redmi K20 Pro has a glass and metal body with a 3D gradient design. The Red and Blue colour options actually have black hues in them and also reflects more colours depending on the light surroundings. A Carbon Fiber black coloured variant was also shown.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes with 6.39-inch full HD+ resolution display (2340 x 1080) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 600 nits of brightness. The Redmi K20 Pro phone’s display covers the front without any notch and the phone has a 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

On the display front, Redmi K20 Pro also supports DC dimming, according to Xiaomi, which reduces brightness in the display. Redmi is using an AMOLED screen for this phone. Xiaomi claims the DC dimming in its Redmi K20 Pro does cause loss of colour.

As expected, Redmi K20 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. It has 6GB or 8GB RAM options with a maximum of 256GB storage. There is also a Game Turbo 2.0 mode on the K20 Pro, which enhances regular mobile phone performance during gaming, supports headset/external playback, improved WiFi/mobile network connectivity as well.

The Redmi K20 Pro also comes with what the company calls as 8-layer graphite stereo cooling technology. The phone has a double-sided three-dimensional heat dissipation structure, according to Redmi.

Coming to the camera, Redmi K20 Pro has a triple camera at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, 8MP sensor with 2X zoom (telephoto lens) and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens (124.8-degree view). The front camera is 20MP and it also supports wide-angle group selfies, according to the company.

Redmi K20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The phone also has NFC and dual-band GPS as well. The fingerprint sensor is the 7th generation in-display one. Redmi K20 Pro retains a headphone jack, has a Type-C USB port at the bottom for charging and supports Hi-Fi audio quality.

Redmi K20: Specifications

Redmi K20 has the same display and body. The phones if placed next to each other are virtual indistinguishable, though there are some key differences. Redmi K20 has a 6.39-inch full screen display, but DC dimming is not present on this. The display resolution is the same, and it has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

The big difference is that this one runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, instead of the 855 like the Pro variant. This also comes with Game Turbo 2.0 technology that Xiaomi has introduced on the K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro has a triple camera as well and a pop-up selfie camera. The triple camera is 48MP+13M+8MP, which is similar to the Pro version. However, the 48MP sensor here is the Sony IMX582 and not the 586. The front camera is 20MP. The battery remains 4000 mAh and it comes with 18W fast charging. This one has support for HiRes Audio and gets NFC as well.