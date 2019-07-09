Xiaomi ‘Alpha Sale’: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro pre-booking to start July 12

Xiaomi announced an Alpha Sale for its upcoming Redmi K20 series smartphones in India on July 12, 2019, where interested buyers can pre-book the device for themselves. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are scheduled to launch on July 17 in the country, however, the company is giving an option to reserve a unit of the K20 series device before it reaches the wider market.

The Alpha Sale will commence at 12 noon on July 12. Buyers can pre-book the upcoming devices for a token amount of Rs 855 across Mi.com and Flipkart. This will guarantee a Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro device for the customer during the first sale. The final check out for the purchase will be announced on the July 17 launch.

In case a person, who pre-booked the Redmi K20 series smartphone, doesn’t end up buying the device, the pre-booking amount will be refunded to the respective Mi.com account. Flipkart users will be given the amount back in the form of a coupon that can be used to purchase any item on the platform.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro expected price

Redmi K20 was launched in China in May for a starting price of Yuan 1,999, which is around Rs 20,000, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro was launched for a starting price of Yuan 2,499, which is around Rs 25,000. The India pricing will be announced at the launch event on July 17 but we expect the India price of the two devices to be below the pricing we got by converting the China pricing.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Series features a 6.39-inch display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple rear camera setup of 48MP+8MP+13MP, a 4,000mAh battery, and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

While the Pro variant is a flagship device with Snapdragon 855 processor, the non-Pro variant features the Snapdragon 730 chipset. Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging whereas the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging.