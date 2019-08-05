Xiaomi’s Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro now on open sale in India

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are now available on open sale starting today on August 5 from 12 noon onwards via Flipkart and Mi.com. The company launched the two devices in India on July 17 and the first sale commenced on July 22.

The Redmi K20 is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, costs Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 30,999.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are part of the first flagship series from Xiaomi under the Redmi sub-brand, Both the phones sport a 6.39-inch full-screen Full HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a popup selfie camera.

Both the devices come with a curved glass back with a unique flamed texture. While the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, the standard model Redmi K20 draws power from a Snapdragon 730 processor. Both phones feature Game Turbo 2.0 for the enhanced gaming experience as well as a custom eight layered graphite cooling system.

In the camera department, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The pop up front camera is a 20MP selfie shooter on both devices.

Both phones are backed by a 4,000mAh battery and retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. While the Redmi K20 Pro supports 27W fast charging, the Redmi K20 supports 18W fast charging.