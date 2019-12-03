Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro was best-selling flagship phone over $300 price in India: Canalys

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 series in July in India, its first flagship in the brand. This was also the first time that two Redmi-branded phones were priced above Rs 20,000, though both phones were pitched as affordable flagships. It marked a big shift for Xiaomi, which dominates the value-for-money phones and the under Rs 15,000 price segment in India. But data from Singapore-based research firm Canalys shows that Redmi K20 Pro has reportedly done well in India.

Advertising

According to data shared by Canalys, Redmi K20 Pro was the best selling flagship phone over $300 in third quarter of 2019 in India. This would be the first time that a Xiaomi phone has done well in the above the Rs 20,000 (US$300) price bracket among the Indian consumers. This appears to be in line with an earlier report from research firm IDC, which indicated that the K20 Pro had fared well for Xiaomi.

IDC had said in its report for the Indian smartphone market that the fastest growing segment in the third quarter was the $300-500 with double the shipments year-on-year. IDC noted that key models like the OnePlus 7, Redmi K20 Pro and vivo V15 Pro had good traction in this particular segment, though it did not terms the K20 Pro as the outright best-seller like Canalys has done. The Singapore-firm has not given an exact number on the Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro shipments.

Previously, Xiaomi’s more expensive Mi-branded phones such the Mi MIX 2 and the Mi 5 failed to perform well in the market, given the premium segment has been dominated by OnePlus, Samsung, OPPO, vivo in India.

Advertising

We have also seen Xiaomi offer aggressive discounts on the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 in the end of year sales, starting with the Diwali sales, which will likely boost sales further. The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. During the recent, Black Friday Sale on Xiaomi’s website, the Redmi K20 Pro was listed at lower price of Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively for the 128GB storage.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro was also the first phone in the Redmi brand to sport a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is the 855. It comes with a triple camera with 48MP main camera at the back. Xiaomi also introduced the pop-up camera on both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

After the success of the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi K30 on December 10 in China. The company is yet to reveal details about the India launch of the Redmi K30. The Redmi K30 series will be 5G ready, with a punch-hole display with dual cameras on the front and four or quad-cameras at the back.

Considering the Redmi K20 series received a great response in India, we can expect the Redmi K30 to launch in the country early next year. In addition to the Redmi K20’s success, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain announced shipment numbers of the recently launched Redmi Note 8 series. Jain said one million units of the Redmi Note 8 series have sold in India in one month. Globally the shipment number goes up to 10 million.