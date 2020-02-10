Redmi K20 Pro to be discontinued this month, company hints at Redmi K30 Pro launch

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has been announced to be discontinued. (Image: Redmi K20 Pro India variant) Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro has been announced to be discontinued. (Image: Redmi K20 Pro India variant)

Redmi had launched its first-ever flagship smartphone Redmi K30 Pro in 2019 and while the global launch of the phone has not even completed one year cycle, the company is pulling off the device this month. Xiaomi’s Vice President and Redmi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, announced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the Redmi K20 Pro is being discontinued this month.

In the post, Weibing also announced that the Redmi K20 Pro won the German iF Design Award 2020 company and the company has shipped over 5 million units of the phone globally. While engaging with the users in the comment section, Lu Weibing continued to hint at the imminent launch of the Redmi K30 Pro.

When a user commented that it is best to bid farewell to the old flagship with a better new product, Lu Weibing responded with a thumbs up and when a user commented that the Redmi K20 Pro is the best-looking flagship phone, Weibing commented, “Add one: so far,” according to Google Translation.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie)

Towards the end of 2019, Redmi launched the Redmi K30 in the Chinese market but did not reveal the Redmi K30 Pro. The phone is expected to come with Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a quad-rear camera setup carrying the 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera sensor.

Gadgets360 reported that the Redmi K20 Pro will not be discontinued in India. However, we are not sure about the future of Redmi flagship in the country. Since the Redmi K30 was launched in India as a rebranded Poco X2, there’s a chance that the Redmi K30 Pro could actually be launched as the Poco F2 in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd