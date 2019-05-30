Redmi K20 Pro spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM variant: Report

Xiaomi launched the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship device Redmi K20 Pro in China alongside the Redmi K20 on Tuesday. The phone was announced in four storage models with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Now Redmi K20 Pro has been spotted on TENAA listing with a 12GB RAM variant as well, reported Gizmochina.

Xiaomi might be planning to launch a separate version of Redmi K20 Pro with 12GB of RAM like it did with the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition. The higher RAM will likely come with 256GB of internal storage with an increased price tag of course. Redmi K20 Pro costs Yuan 2,499 (around Rs 25,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version, Yuan 2,599 (around Rs 26,000) for 6GB RAM + 128GB model, Yuan 2,799 (around Rs 28,000) for 8GB RAM + 128GB model, and Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

According to the report, the TENAA listing also reveals other colour variants of the Redmi K20 Pro as well besides the already unveiled Blue, Red, and Black (carbon fibre) models. The Redmi K20 Pro 12GB is listed to have Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Grey coloured variants.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 600 nits of brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor clubbed with an 8MP telephoto lens with 2X zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 124.8-degree view.

Redmi K20 Pro has a 20MP popup selfie camera. It has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging via USB Type-C. The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and features NFC, dual-band GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi K20, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and the primary camera on the back is a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor instead of IMX586.

Both the devices are expected to come to India given the Redmi India official Twitter handle is tweeting about it, but it has not confirmed a date for the launch. There are rumours that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi K20 as Mi A3 and Redmi K20 Pro as Poco F2 in India.