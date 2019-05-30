Redmi K20 Pro added to Android Q beta testing program days after launch

Xiaomi just launched the Redmi K20 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, triple rear cameras and a 20MP popup selfie camera in China. The phone will go on sale from June 6, 2019, but it has already been added to the Android Q beta testing program.

A post on Xiaomi’s global website states that the Redmi K20 Pro is now the third phone from the company to be included in the beta testing program of the Android Q. However, Google’s website does not show the Redmi K20 Pro in its official list of phones eligible for Android Q beta builds.

As of now, the list includes only two Xiaomi phones — Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G. These two phones were added to the Android Q beta testing list from the time Google announced phones eligible for the Android Q beta 3 at the I/O 2019.

Xiaomi says that the Android beta build for the Redmi K20 Pro is available to download but it is compatible only with the Redmi K20 Pro’s China variant. As of now, the company has not launched the flagship device outside China.

It is expected to launch the Redmi K20 Pro in India soon, given Redmi India official account tweeting about it and the company running ads for the phone in the country.

Xiaomi has listed a number of bugs that come with the beta build which includes, crashing of “Settings” app when a user selects “Apps & Notifications”, unable to switch between multiple users, in-display fingerprint sensor not working, and Bluetooth connectivity problem with some keyboards.

Users willing to test the Android Q beta on the Redmi K20 Pro can enrol in the beta testing program via the fastboot update channel. They need to download the MIUI ROM flashing tool for the same. In case users want to opt-out of the beta testing program, Xiaomi has kept the doors open. Users can revert to the stable MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie on the Redmi K20 Pro through the fastboot mode.

Redmi K20 Pro features Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP+8MP+13MP triple rear camera, 20MP popup selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charge support, NFC, dual-band GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The price of the phone starts at Yuan 2,499, which is around Rs 25,000 on conversion.