Redmi K20 launch tomorrow in China: India timings, expected specifications and more

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi will be launching its first major flagship smartphone K20 at an event in Beijing, China. The Redmi K20 is expected to come in two variants, one running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the other will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor. Here’s a look at all the details around the Redmi K20 launch event in China.

Advertising

Redmi K20 launch: What time is the event? Is there a live stream for Redmi K20 launch?

Redmi K20’s launch event starts at 2 pm in China, which means 11.30 am IST. The launch event is taking place on May 28 Xiaomi usually has a live stream for all its China events, which can be accessed in India as well, though of course, the event will be entirely in Chinese. But the company also posts updates from these launch events on its MIUI forums as well.

Redmi K20: What are the expected specifications?

The Redmi K20 series is expected to have a glass design with a full screen at the front, thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. The company has shared images of a dark red coloured Redmi K20 options, which has a gradient back. Images of a blue-coloured Redmi K20 variant were also shared.

Xiaomi’s China website also has a banner page for registrations for the Redmi K20. Some key specifications are highlighted in this. The Redmi K20 for instance will have the flagship level Snapdragon 855 processor from Qualcomm, the Sony IMX586 48MP rear camera at the back with another sensor for depth detection in Portrait mode, and a 4000 mAh battery.

Advertising

Other features highlighted are the 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera. This also means the Redmi K20 will have an all screen display at the front and this is expected to be a 6.39-inch full HD+ screen without any notch as well. Gaming Turbo 2.0 is also mentioned in the specifications.

Read more: Redmi K20 will be the company’s flagship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Redmi’s general manager in China Lu Weibing also posted about how the Redmi K20 phones will come with dual-frequency GPS, and thus using L1 and L5 satellite signals simultaneously to improve location accuracy and speed.

The regular version of the Redmi K20 is expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and it could also skip on the pop-up selfie camera. The rear camera could remain the same as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Redmi K20: What will be the price?

According to leaked posters and slides, Redmi K20 Pro will start at Yuan 2,599 or nearly Rs 26,000 for the 6GB/64GB model. A 6GB RAM and 128GB model will cost Yuan 2,799 or around Rs 28,000. The most expensive variant will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with a price of Yuan 2,999 or nearly Rs 30,000. Another leak has claimed there will be a 6GB RAM and 128GB model at Yuan 2299, then a 8GB RAM and 128GB model at Yuan 2499 and finally a 8GB RAM and 256GB model at Yuan 2899.