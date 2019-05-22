Redmi K20, K20 Pro full specifications sheet leaks online, here are the details

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will be launching a new series of smartphones, dubbed Redmi K20 on May 28 in China. It is being said that the company will be launching two variants of the device: Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. A new leak has surfaced online ahead of the launch by SlashLeaks and Sudhanshu Ambhore, which details the full specification sheet of the upcoming Redmi K20 series.

Soon after the company made the launch date announcement, Xiaomi India responded saying that the upcoming Redmi K20 series will launch in the country very soon. According to a few earlier reports, Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi K20 Pro as the Poco F2 in India.

According to the specification sheet, Redmi K20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 700 series chipset, whereas, the K20 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Other than the processors all the specifications of both the devices are same.

Both the devices will sport a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. They will be made available in three colour options: Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Carbon Fibre Black. Redmi K20 will come in 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage variants, whereas the K20 Pro will come with 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants.

The devices will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. The devices will also sport a 6th generation optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

Both the devices will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, the devices will sport a 20MP motorised pop-up camera for taking selfies.