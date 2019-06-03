Redmi K20, K20 Pro coming to India by mid-July, company confirms

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has officially confirmed the arrival of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India. The announcement was revealed by none other than Xiaomi India’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. While Jain didn’t reveal the exact launch date, he did announce that the launch will happen in the next six weeks. It means the devices will make their India debut by mid-July 2019.

Advertising

Both Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are pitched as affordable flagship smartphones. In fact, the Redmi K20 Pro is the cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone in the world. The phones will be pitched against the likes of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40 and Honor 20, among others.

Also read: Xiaomi sold 2 lakh units of Redmi K20 Pro in its first sale in China

As far as its specifications are concerned, Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR support. It has the Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with either 6 or 8GB RAM. The internal storage on the phone includes 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with no microSD card support.

In the camera department, the handset gets a triple-camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor and 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. Redmi K20 Pro runs MIUI 10, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

As for the Redmi K20, the phone is exactly the same as the K20 Pro barring a few changes. It offers a Snapdragon 730 processor and it supports only 18W fast charging.