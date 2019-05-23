Redmi K20 confirmed to have seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor

Redmi has confirmed in a Weibo post that its Snapdragon 855 powered flagship device Redmi K20 will come with the seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is scheduled to launch on May 28 and based on Xiaomi’s teasers the device could make its way to India as well.

In a separate Weibo post, the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing mentioned that the new sensor will have a 3P lens along with a small macro camera. Touted as having 7.2-micron ultra-large pixels, the fingerprint scanning area has been reportedly increased by 15 per cent.

Recently, two devices Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro received 3C certification in China. According to the certification website, Redmi K20 will have 18W fast charging support whereas the Pro variant will support 27W fast charging.

Redmi K20 specifications (leaked)

According to a leaked specification sheet on Slashleaks, the Redmi K20 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor whereas the Redmi K20 will be powered by Snapdragon 700-series chipset. Other than the processors, all the specifications of both the devices are same.

Redmi K20 series is expected to sport a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The phones will be available in three colour options– Flame Red, Glacier Blue and Carbon Fibre Black.

Redmi K20 will come in 6GB RAM/64GB storage model and 6GB RAM/128GB storage model, whereas the K20 Pro will come with 8GB RAM/128GB storage model and 8GB RAM/256GB storage model.

Both the devices will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, K20 devices will have a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Both the phones will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is expected that the K20 phones will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top.