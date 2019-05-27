Redmi K20 Blue coloured variant revealed, to run Snapdragon 730

Redmi’s Snapdragon 855 powered flagship Redmi K20 Pro is scheduled to launch tomorrow on May 28 in China. The company is also expected to launch a non-Pro variant of the phone with Snapdragon 700-series chipset and now we know it will be powered by Snapdragon 730 processor, courtesy of an image posted on Chinese social network Weibo.

The image of the banner showcases triple rear camera setup, slim bezels, and a popup mechanism for selfie camera on the Redmi K20. The specifications listed on the image include the Snapdragon 730 processor, 48MP selfie camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Earlier Redmi released an official image of the device in Red-ish paint job and now we have a photo of the Redmi K20 in Blue colour as well. The photo of the banner (seemingly in a store in China) shows off Blue and Red coloured variant of the Redmi K20 alongside above mentioned key specifications of the phone.

Redmi has already confirmed some specifications and features of the device through teasers. The Redmi K20 will feature 960 fps slow-mo video recording, seventh generation in-display fingerprint sensor, DC Dimming and Game Turbo 2.0. The phone has also been confirmed to come with an AMOLED display.

The Pro variant of the Redmi K20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The rest of the specifications are likely to be the same in both Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.

The phone is expected to cost Yuan 2,599 (around Rs 26,000) for 6GB/64GB model, Yuan 2,799 (around Rs 28,000) for the 6GB/128GB model, and Yuan 2,999 (around Rs 30,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, as leaked by an alleged Redmi K20 Pro presentation slide.