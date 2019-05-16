Redmi K20 Antutu scores shared online, will this beat other ‘flagships’?

Xiaomi has started posting about the Redmi K20, across its social media handles, and this will be a significant launch for the company considering this will be the first ‘Redmi’ branded phone with high-end specifications. Redmi K20 is already being dubbed as a ‘Flagship Killer 2.0’ by the company, which has been taking potshots at the OnePlus 7 Pro that just launched in India and other markets.

Now, Xiaomi’s co-founder Lin Bin has shared Antutu benchmarks of the Redmi K20, which could be the highest ever seen on a phone. The Redmi K20 score is shown more than 450,000 which is even higher than the current Mi 9 smartphone that dominates the Antutu rankings. This score would also put it higher than Apple’s iPhone XS, one of the most premium devices in the market.

With the Redmi K20, leaks predict there will be two smartphones: one will be the Redmi K20 Pro which will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, while the regular K20 will run the Snapdragon 730 processor. Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has already tweeted about the K20 coming soon, with the Snapdragon 855 version likely to make its way in the market, going by the teasers.

However, Jain had already mentioned that a Mi phone with the Snapdragon 700 series processor would also be coming to India. Speculation is that this could be the Mi A3, the Android One series of phones from the company.

In terms of specifications, Redmi K20 is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 855 processor as the company has dropped plenty of hints regarding this. The K20 will likely have a 4000 mAh battery, and a more colourful gradient design. Given that the Redmi Note series has a glass body, we expect a similar design for the K20 series as well.

Other leaks have also talked about how the Redmi K20 will come with a 48MP camera at the back. The front will have a pop-up selfie camera, according to a report by Ishan Agarwal on MySmartPrice. We will have to wait and see if Xiaomi’s brand introduces a triple camera on its affordable phones as well.