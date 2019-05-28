Redmi Go with 16GB storage variant launched at Rs 4,799 in India

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched a new storage variant of the Redmi Go smartphone having 16GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 4,799. The device which runs on Google’s Android Go platform was initially launched with a storage of 8GB and 1GB of RAM earlier this year in March.

Advertising

Apart from the storage, the rest specs of the Redmi Go remain the same. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset with four Cortex A53 cores at 1.4GHz. It comes with a 5-inch 16:9 720p HD display and a hybrid SIM slot in which you can either add a microSD card or a secondary SIM.

The Redmi Go is based on Google’s Android Go platform, which is designed in a manner which helps it run better on smartphones with lower specifications. The concept of Android Go is to provide the latest software on budget smartphones.

Being a part of the Android Go platform, Redmi Go comes with a strip-down version of YouTube app called YouTube Go which is faster and consumes less data. There are Go editions of other Google apps as well such as Google Maps, Gmail and Google Assistant.

Happy to share: #RedmiGo will also be available in 1GB+16GB variant @ an honest price of ₹4,799! 📱 Get the goodness of #Google‘s light weight #AndroidGo, with more space to do more! ✌️ Get it from https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8, @Flipkart, #MiHome, Mi Stores & Mi Preferred Partners. pic.twitter.com/z4ui2aKDJl — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 27, 2019

Advertising

Other features of Redmi Go include an 8MP back camera which comes along with an LED flash and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes with a 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Go 16GB storage variant will be available on Xiaomi’s online store, Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Stores and Mi preferred partners, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet.