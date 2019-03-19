Redmi Go vs Samsung J2 Core vs Nokia 1: Specifications and price comparison

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Go, its first Android Go-powered smartphone in India today. The device, which runs on Google’s Android Go operating system, is designed to run better on low-end phones with 512GB or 1GB RAM.

Advertising

The Redmi Go runs a trim-down version of Google apps like YouTube, Gmail, Maps and others. These apps are designed to take up less storage and memory to offer a smooth experience. We are comparing the newcomer Redmi Go to existing Android Go phones — Samsung J2 core and Nokia 1.

Redmi Go vs Samsung J2 Core vs Nokia 1: Price and availability

Redmi Go has been launched for a price of Rs 4,999 in India and it will be available from March 22. Samsung J2 Core was launched in August last year and can be purchased for Rs 5,990. On the other hand, Nokia 1 was launched last year in March for Rs 5,499 but the phone is now available for less than Rs 4,500.

Redmi Go vs Samsung J2 Core vs Nokia 1: Display

Xiaomi Redmi Go sports a 5-inch IPS LCD HD display with 1280×720 resolution, the Samsung J2 Core has 5-inch PLS TFT screen with 540×960 resolution and the Nokia 1 features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with 480×854 resolution. All three devices have an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Advertising

Redmi Go vs Samsung J2 Core vs Nokia 1: Camera

Redmi Go features an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device has a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung J2 Core has an 8MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a front 5MP (f/2.2) camera. Nokia 1 features a 5MP rear camera and a front facing 2MP camera. All three devices have an LED flash.

Redmi Go and Samsung J2 Core can record 1080p resolution videos whereas Nokia 1 can only record 480p resolution videos.

Also read | Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20: Price, specification comparison

Redmi Go vs Samsung J2 Core vs Nokia 1: Processor and RAM

Redmi Go is powered by 28nm quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, whereas the Samsung J2 core is powered by 14nm quad-core Exynos 7570 processor, and Nokia 1 is powered by 28nm quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor. While all three devices have 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage, Redmi Go also has a 16GB storage model.

Redmi Go vs Samsung J2 Core vs Nokia 1: Battery and software

Redmi Go hosts a non-removable 3,000mAh battery, while Samsung J2 Core has a removable 2600mAh battery and Nokia 1 has a removable 2,150mAh battery. All three devices run Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) operating system.