Redmi Go with Android Go Edition from Xiaomi is now official: Price, Specifications

Redmi Go, Xiaomi’s first Android Go edition smartphone is now official, according to a tweet from the company. Redmi is now a sub-brand from Xiaomi and it appears that the Redmi Go has launched in the European market for a starting price of 80 euros, which is around Rs 6,500 on conversion. There’s no word from Xiaomi on whether the Redmi Go will launch in other markets, including in India.

Redmi Go, according to Xiaomi’s tweet has a 5-inch HD resolution or 720p display, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor, clocked up to 1.4Ghz. According to some leaks, the processor is the Snapdragon 425, though Xiaomi has itself not confirmed the processor variant in the tweet.

Other specifications listed by Xiaomi are 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The camera has LED flash at the back. Redmi Go also comes with a 3000 mAh battery on board. The RAM and storage details are not mentioned.

According to leaks, the Redmi Go has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage, which would be in line with Android Go smartphones. Redmi Go also appears to run the Android Oreo 8.1 variant. For those who do not know, Android Go is an optimised version of the operating system designed for phones with 1GB or under RAM.

Android Go is also meant for phones which have less storage space on them. Android Go does not necessarily mean stock Android; it means that the operating system has been optimised for performance on phones with more modest hardware specifications.

Android Go phones come with apps like Gmail Go, Assistant Go, Google Maps Go, etc, which are designed specifically for these phones, though users have the option of downloading the regular version of the app as well.

Redmi Go will be offered in two colour options: Black and Blue, going by the company’s announcement. Leaks also claim the phone has a dedicated microSD slot with up to 128GB support, Bluetooth 4.0, micro-USB 2.0 port at the bottom.