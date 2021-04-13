Redmi to launch its first ‘gaming’ smartphone in April

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently spoke about the company's new partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile to optimise the gaming experience through continuous improvements (pc: Redmi)

Xiaomi is said to launch a new Redmi smartphone, which is expected to be the first gaming-centric smartphone in the series, later this month. The company broke the news via a Weibo post. The soon-to-be-released rumoured Redmi smartphone is said to offer a flagship-level performance while gaming and will be a budget-conscious offering, which is the precedent set by Redmi phones.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing recently spoke about the company’s new partnership with Call of Duty: Mobile to optimise the gaming experience through continuous improvements.

Xiaomi has not yet announced the exact date of the launch of the new smartphone and no details have been provided about the launch of the phone in markets outside China.

While speaking on Redmi smartphones, Lu Weibing said that the younger generation are inclined towards Redmi smartphones and by offering these smartphones at a cost-effective price, the company can help the masses. He also spoke about how the new smartphone will be one of the thinnest hardcore gaming flagships on the market and will look to disrupt the smartphone gaming industry with a hardcore gaming experience at a lower price point than the competition.

In a previous leak, Tipster Digital Chat Station had previously hinted that Redmi’s first gaming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Another report on FoneArena claims, the new Redmi smartphone will come packed with a flat AMOLED screen with a punch-hole camera, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate in addition to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and pack a 5,000mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support.

The smartphone is expected to cost around CNY 2,000- CNY 2,500 which roughly translates to around Rs 23,000 – Rs 28,000.