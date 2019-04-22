Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 to feature wireless charging, NFC

Redmi, which is a separate brand of Xiaomi, recently confirmed that it is working on a new smartphone with a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor. Now, some more details about the phone have been revealed by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing.

In a post on Weibo, a popular microblogging site in China, Lu Weibing revealed that the unnamed smartphone will feature NFC and wireless charging. While on the high-end, most flagship smartphones these days come with NFC and wireless charging support; but there aren’t many devices in the mid-range segment that boast these features.

Although wireless charging has gained momentum with Apple’s adoption of Qi standard, the technology is still far from being getting the mainstream status. Xiaomi, being the mass producer of smartphones, could popularise wireless charging technology which has been limited to a select few high-end smartphones.

Redmi Snapdragon 855 smartphone: Punch-hole design, triple rear cameras expected

It’s almost surprising that most details about the upcoming smartphone have come directly from Xiaomi. Most of the specifications and features we know about the unnamed flagship smartphone stems from Lu Weibing’s posts on Weibo. The executive previously confirmed that the device, presumably to be called Redmi Pro 2, will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a triple-camera setup on the back. Most recently we heard that the “855 flagship” will have a punch-hole display. However, unlike the Galaxy S10, the punch hole camera on the Redmi device will be positioned in the top-center.

We have no idea what kind of specifications the phone will boast, but it will definitely have a Snapdragon 855 processor on board. And given the device will be launched under the Redmi brand, expect its price to undercut the competition with the similar hardware.