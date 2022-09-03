Redmi A1 to launch on September 6: What we know so far

Redmi has recently confirmed that it will be launching the Redmi A1 in India on September 6 at 12 noon. The smartphone is set to launch alongside the Redmi 11 Prime series and Xiaomi has also added a microsite confirming some key specifications of the phone.

This includes an unspecified MediaTek processor, a 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras and three colour variants , along with what looks like a textured, hard-plastic back cover. The phone can also be seen sporting a waterdrop notch.

In a Twitter post, Xiaomi also mentions that the phone will come with ‘Clean software’, which could mean stock Android, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet. Xiaomi has launched stock Android phones before under its A-series, including the Mi A3 2019, which was the last phone in the series, powered by Google’s Android One program.

Join us for the global debut of #RedmiA1, the first from the all-new #MadeInIndia #Redmi smartphone series!#LifeBanaoA1 this #DiwaliWithMi!

⏩Blazing-fast Internet

🪙 Digital payments

🤩Clean software

😮Premium leather texture Launch on Sep 6, 12 noon: https://t.co/NV0ncp9aOK pic.twitter.com/H6Tm8TG0GI — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 2, 2022

Redmi also mentions that the Redmi A1 will be the first from the “all-new #MadeInIndia #Redmi smartphone series,” suggesting that the device will be completely manufactured in India.

While the processor powering the phone has not been officially revealed, the Redmi A1 has been spotted on Geekbench before, where it was running a MediaTek Helio A22 chip, an entry-level 4G chipset.

The Redmi A1 could also be the first Redmi smartphone to launch under the Rs 10,000 price point in a long time, with the last Redmis in this segment being the Redmi 10A, Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9i Activ.