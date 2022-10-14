Redmi A1+ launched in India: Check price, features, and specifications

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smartphone in India today for the masses called the Redmi A1+. The main selling point of this phone, aside from the very compelling price tag of Rs 7,499, is its software. Running stock Android, the phone is reminiscent of the original Mi A series, which participated in the Android One program and did not come with the MIUI skin.

Redmi A1+: Specifications

The Redmi A1+ comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution of 720 x 1600 and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by the 12nm Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22, which is a quad-core CPU. The chip does not support 5G.

At the rear is an 8MP dual camera setup, while the front features a 5MP selfie snapper. The battery is sized 5000mAh and it supports 10W charging, with the charger being included in the box. Covering it is a sleek leather texture design back, resistant to fingerprint smudges. The dimensions measure 164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09 mm and the whole thing weighs 192g. The phone boots into Android 12 Go Edition out of the box, which is a slimmed-down version of stock Android designed for faster performance.

Pricing and availability

Unlike the Redmi A1 that was launched last month, the Redmi A1+ comes in two variants – there’s the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model priced at Rs 7,499 and then there’s the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage that’ll cost you Rs 8,499. Colour options are Black, Light Green, and Light Blue. The device will retail on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home, and retail outlets starting October 17, 12 noon. Early buyers will be able to pick up the phone for Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively, as a part of the introductory offer. This offer is valid until October 31.