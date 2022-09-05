scorecardresearch
Redmi A, Redmi 11 Prime to launch in India on September 6: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G on September 6 at 12 PM. The Redmi phones will be affordable devices, and the Redmi A1 is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000.

Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi A1The Redmi A1 might be priced under Rs 10,000. (Image Source: Redmi India/Twitter)

Last week, Xiaomi announced it would launch the Redmi A1 on September 6, alongside the Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G. The launch is key as it is expected to mark Xiaomi’s return in the budget category. Xiaomi’s official India website already has a live link for both the phones, though the official live-stream video is not yet up. We expect Xiaomi will have a live-stream for the same on its official YouTube channel soon.  The Redmi A1 in particular is expected to start at under Rs 10,000.  Here’s a quick look at what these devices offer.

Redmi A1

Powered by an unknown MediaTek processor, the Redmi A1 offers a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi also confirmed that the phone will be available in three colour variants. The back of the phone features a dual camera setup and comes with leather textured hard plastic back cover and a waterdrop notch on the front of the phone.

In a tweet shared by Redmi India, the company revealed that the Redmi A1 will have clean software and that the phone will be completely manufactured in India. Also, a Geekbench listing suggests that the Redmi A1 will come with a MediaTek Helio A22 chip. It might also be one of the few phones that might be priced under Rs 10,000.

Also Read |Google SVP confirms Android 14 will support satellite communication

Redmi 11 Prime

As it turns out, there will be a 5G and non-5G variant of the Redmi 11 Prime. If we talk about Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 5,000mAh battery. The only difference between the 5G and 4G variants is the chipset, with the 4G version powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Both variants will feature a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate on the display. The display will be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. The Redmi 11 Prime will be available in three colour variants – Aqua Green, Purple and black. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi 11 Prime 4G will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

