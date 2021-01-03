Redmi 9T’s unboxing video surfaces, looks like Poco M3 with few tweaks

Redmi 9T’s unboxing video has surfaced ahead of its rumoured launch on January 8. As per leaked specifications, Redmi 9T can be a rebranded version of the recently launched Redmi 9 Power with a few tweaks. In the video, YouTuber Mobile Tech Podcast compared the phone’s design with Poco M3 as well. Apart from the Poco branding on the right side of the rear camera, the phones look similar to a rectangular camera module on the back.

In the video, it can also be noticed that Redmi 9T has a quad-camera setup on the back instead of a triple-camera setup on the Poco M3. The video seems to be taken down now or made private by the YouTuber.

Recently, Redmi 9T also surfaced on benchmark site Geekbench with model number M2007J22G and then spotted on Thailand and Malayrisa’s certification sites NBTC and SRIM respectively. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with Ful HD display. It has a waterdrop-style notch housing an 8MP selfie camera. On the rear camera, it has a 48MP primary wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth and macro photography. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.

It will be interesting to see whether Redmi 9T launches in India or not as phones like Redmi 9 Power and Poco M3 already exist. Its launch in the country may end up confusing buyers because the phones sport similar specifications.