Redmi 9A India launch on September 2: All about the entry-level device

Redmi 9A launch in India on September 2.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 on Thursday with price starting at Rs 8,999. The company has now announced to bring the entry-level version of the Redmi 9 series AKA Redmi 9A. Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi 9A in India on September 2. The company has also revealed the release date of the phone. The Redmi 9A will go on sale for the first time on September 4.

The company will host the Redmi 9A launch through an online event at 12pm on the slated date. The virtual launch event will be conducted on Xiaomi’s official YouTube channel, website and social media channels.

The Redmi 9A will be the third model in the Redmi 9 series in the country after the launch of the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. The Indian version of the Redmi 9A is expected to be similar to the Malaysian version of it. Last month, the company released the Redmi 9A in the Malaysian market alongside the Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9A specifications

The global version of the Redmi 9A comes packed with a waterdrop-style display design with a single rear camera front camera. The upcoming Redmi phone will succeed Redmi 8A that launched in the country in the month of September last year.

The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with a screen resolution of 720x,1,600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB of internal storage via microSD card.

Rumours suggest that the company could bring higher variant model with 4GBB RAM as well. The phone runs MIUI 11 based on the Android 10 operating system.

The Redmi 9A will include a 13MP camera on the rear panel and a 5MP selfie lens on the front that will sit inside a waterdrop notch. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

Redmi 9A price in India

As per the Malaysian pricing the Redmi 9A comes with a price tag of MYR 359 that roughly around Rs 6,400 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Some rumours suggest that Xiaomi will bring two variants in India including 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB options. The phone is said to come in three colour options including Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.