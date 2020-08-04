Nine features of Xiaomi’s budget Redmi 9 Prime you must know

Redmi 9 Prime is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 (Image: Xiaomi) Redmi 9 Prime is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi brings a new Prime device to India after many many years. The last Redmi Prime phone that the company launched in the country was the Redmi 3s Prime. The latest prime device is called Redmi 9 Prime. Xiaomi launches the all-new Redmi 9 Prime at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The phone comes in two variants and both will be available for the first time during the Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6 and August 7. The Redmi 9 Prime is a rebranded version of the Redmi 9. Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 9 in the global market a few weeks ago.

Here are nine important things you must know about the newly launched Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 9 Prime: Nine things to know

* The base model of the Redmi 9 Prime comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the top end model of the phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of ROM.

* The Redmi 9 Prime comes with Aura 360-degree design and 3D unibody that Xiaomi claims offers a good hand feel. Just like the Redmi 8 launched last year the Redmi 9 comes with matte finish that doesn’t register a fingerprint sensor at the back panel. This means you will not need a cover for the phone.

* The front is also sturdy due to Corning Gorilla glass support. The Gorilla Glass protection is there only on the front. The back panel is made of plastic.

* Similar to the Redmi Note 9 the Redmi 9 Prime also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back panel right beneath the camera module.

* In terms of camera there are four sensors at the back and single on the front inside the waterdrop notch. On the rear panel the Redmi 9 Prime includes a 13MP AI primary camera, 8MP secondary ultra wide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and 5MP portrait camera. For selfies, the phone includes an 8MP AI front camera.

* Despite being a budget device, the Redmi 9 Prime includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ screen coupled with features like Reading mode, Dark mode and more.

* Redmi opted for MediaTek for the new Redmi 9 Prime. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor coupled with up to 128GB of internal storage and up to 4GB RAM. The device includes a dedicated microSD card slot that can expand the storage up to 512GB.

* There are three colours available for the Redmi 9 Prime including Space blue, Mint green, Sunrise flare, and Matte black.

* The Redmi 9 Prime includes a massive 5020mAh battery and supports 18W of fast charging. However, inside the box the phone packs a 10W charge. Similar to other Redmi phones this one also comes with USB Type C support. Other features that the 9 Prime includes are IR blaster and 3.5m headphone jack.

Redmi 9 Prime price in India

As stated the Redmi 9 Prime comes in two variants including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 9,999 and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 11,999. The phone will be available for the first time on August 6 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Both the variants will be available on Mi.com, Mi home, Mi studio stores, and other retail partners in the days to come.

