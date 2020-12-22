Redmi 9 Power sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specs, and more

Redmi 9 Power has been launched in India for Rs 10,999.

Redmi 9 Power will be up for sale in India today at 12:00PM. The budget device from Xiaomi comes with a 4G support, quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 662 SoC, stereo speakers, and a 6.53-inch display. This is the first Redmi smartphone to come with a massive a 6,000mAh battery. The Redmi 9 Power price in India is set at Rs 10,999, which is the price for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

There is also a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost you Rs 11,999. Customers can buy the device via Amazon India’s website and Mi.com. The Redmi 9 Power will also be sold via offline stores, including Mi Homes, Mi Studios, and Mi Stores. The smartphone will be available in four colour options, including Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red, and Mighty Black.

Redmi 9 Power features, specifications

The Redmi 9 Power is equipped with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ Dot Drop display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 400nits of brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The newly launched Redmi 9 Power has a quad rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front.

As mentioned above, the device has stereo speakers that are Hi-Res Audio certified. For security purposes, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi has also added a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the budget phone supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, infrared (IR) blaster, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

