Redmi 9 Power India launch today: Live stream details, and what to expect

Redmi 9 Power will finally launch in India today. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India’s website. The latest budget phone from Xiaomi is expected to offer a 6,000mAh battery, a big display, 48MP primary rear camera, and more.

Xiaomi will be live streaming the Redmi 9 Power launch event, which will take place at 12:00pm today. The event will be hosted through Xiaomi’s official Facebook and YouTube channels. We have embedded the live stream link below so that you can watch the event here. Read on to know more about the Redmi 9 Power.

Redmi 9 Power price in India (expected)

Redmi 9 Power price in India will be revealed today at the event. It is being reported that this will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 4G, which is already available in China. The smartphone is selling for CNY 999 (around Rs 11,300), which is for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The India price of Redmi 9 Power is also expected to be under Rs 12,000 bracket. Though, the Indian version is rumoured to have a 64GB variant.

Redmi 9 Power specifications (expected)

It is expected to launch with a 6.67-inch display, which operates on full-HD+ resolution. It is likely to come with a waterdrop-style display notch. Redmi 9 Power is rumoured to draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Xiaomi could finally offer a phone with a massive a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Xiaomi is expected to bundle 18W fast charger in the box. The new Redmi phone is expected to ship with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

There could be a quad rear camera setup at the back. The device is expected to come with a 48MP primary rear camera. The other cameras could be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro and depth sensors. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will likely offer a headphone jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS support. The rest of the details are still under wraps.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd